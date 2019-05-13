Home Lifestyle Tech

Spotify Lite Beta app now live in India

The app works when the network is patchy, users are struggling with the Internet or for when they don't want to spend much mobile data.

Published: 13th May 2019 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Spotify

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | REUTERS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Swedish music streaming platform Spotify has brought a lighter version of its app to India that is built for low-end Android smartphones.

After successful tests in markets including Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Mexico, and Brazil, the 10 MB-sized app which has similar look and feel to the main app is now available in Beta for the Indian users.

It uses less storage, making it an ideal option for older phones with limited capacity.

"When Spotify launched in India two months ago, we had committed to localising the app so that more and more people can listen to music.

"Spotify Lite Beta is a step in that direction as it enables users to play millions of songs for free, takes up less space on phones, and saves data when used on the go," Amarjit Batra, Managing Director India, Spotify, told IANS on Monday.

The lighter app can be downloaded separately and can be used either alongside or independently from the main Spotify app.

"Our ambition is to be available on all platforms that make sense to our users, and make the music streaming experience as seamless as possible," Batra added.

Spotify Lite lets you play your favourite songs and artists on demand, discovers new music, keeps track of storage (has control over cache and ability to clear it), keeps track of data and works on all low-end Android phones in all network conditions.

The app works when the network is patchy, users are struggling with the Internet or for when they don't want to spend much mobile data.

The main Spotify app that came to India is February had amassed one million followers within the week of its launch.

Spotify, offering more than four crore songs and 300 crore playlists for music fans in the country, is available across 79 markets. Spotify has 207 million active users and 96 million of these users are Spotify Premium subscribers. The platform adds approximately 30,000 new tracks each day.

Spotify is available on over 500 products across 200 hardware brands globally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spotify Lite Beta app India launch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp