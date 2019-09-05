Amazon's maiden OLED TV with built-in Alexa is here

By IANS

BERLIN: Quietly catching up with Roku, Amazon has expanded its line-up at the ongoing IFA here with over 20 new Fire TV-branded devices.

The new devices include a next-generation Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Edition soundbar from Anker, its first foray into Fire TV Edition audio products and 15 new Fire TV Edition products, including the first OLED Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

The announcement comes at a time when Roku has gained a lead over Amazon in the US, in terms of connected TV market share. However, Fire TV has been claiming the top spot in some European markets.

The company today said its Fire TV devices now have more than 37 million monthly active users globally, which is ahead of the 30.5 million Roku reported in Q2, the TechCrunch reported on Wednesday.

Both companies offer products that may be used by more than one person in a household, of course, but each household only gets counted as one user (or account) as long as they've streamed through the platform in the past month, the report added.

Amazon's Fire TV is a streaming TV system that essentially competes against Roku, Apple TV and Google's Android TV. It is currently available in smart TVs by Toshiba and others as well as media streamers like the Fire TV Stick.

Of the new devices, the new Fire TV Cube is reportedly one of the more interesting additions to the line-up as it represents the second generation, and a big upgrade, over the existing product.

The updated Fire TV Cube now includes a faster, "hexa-core" processor that's twice as powerful as the one that shipped in the first generation device.