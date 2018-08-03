Home Lifestyle Travel

Neelakurinji blooms in Western Ghats after 12 long years; pack your bags now or wait till 2030

The blue blossoms can be widely found on the slopes of the Pambar Forest, a 30 minute trek from the Tamara Kodai through the dense rainbow forest.

Published: 03rd August 2018 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Neelakurinji mainly blossoms abundantly at Rajamala, Eravikulam National Park, located along the Western Ghats. (Photo | Balan Madhavan/Keralatourism.org)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the travel season on its peak, travelers who aim to visit down south want to miss no chance to sight the beautiful blooms of the Neelakurinji in Kodai.
Here are some keys that one must know about the sight that is sure to keep you spellbound this season:

1. Visit now or in 2030
The blue blossoms are back in bloom in the Western Ghats of India after 12 long years. The long interval bloomers last seen in 2006 are now back to paint the southern hills with a tinge of blue. A natural phenomenon that is a must visit will be seen in patches in the hills of Kodaikanal till September. If one happens to miss the sight of these beautiful blooms this year, it will next be only in 2030.

2. How does it get its name?
The flower gets it name because of its appearance, Neela meaning blue and Kurinji meaning flower in the local language. The seeds of the shrub sprout according to its intervals and continue the cycle of life and death. A symbol of rich biodiversity, the Neelakurinji is one of the most awaited natural wonders that attracts environmentalist and people from across India and around the world.

3.Native to the Shola forest in the Western Ghats
With 46 species of Kurinjis found in India, the Neelakurinji is native to the Shola forest of the Western Ghats. The Sholas are tropical mountain forest in the valleys of South India amidst the rolling grasslands. As part of the princess hills of Kodaikanal, the Shola forest now has patches of blue with the Neelakurinji in bloom. Nested between the Shola forest of the Palani Hills is the luxury heritage property of The Tamara Kodai that features the Neelakurinji luxury suite that overlooks the hills covered in clouds.
 

4.The local age calculator
The first settlers of Kodaikanal, the Paliyan and Puliyan tribe are believed to have used the Neelakurinji blooming cycle to calculate their age. With every new bloom the members of the tribe added 12 years to their age.

5.The best place to stay
The blue blossoms can be widely found on the slopes of the Pambar Forest, a 30 minute trek from the Tamara Kodai through the dense rainbow forest that opens up to the breathtaking view of the blue slopes of the Neelakurinji. With a trail through waterfalls and tiny streams this walk makes for the perfect morning hike. With just a hike away The Tamara Kodai, a 160 year old restored monastery property makes for the best place to stay on your visit to Kodai for the Neelakurinji. The Tamara located in located in the lap of nature creates a perfect getaway for the guests with in-house facilities that include a dining restaurant, a bistro, a ballroom, spa, fitness centre, swimming pool and a pool lounge. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Neelakurinji Western Ghats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release