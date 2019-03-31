Araku Valley Coffee among five brands accorded prestigious GI tag by Centre

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Central government has recently accorded the prestigious ‘Geographical Indication’ (GI) tag to Araku Valley Coffee along with four other varieties of Indian coffee. Others are Coorg Arabica Coffee, Chikmaglur Coffee and Bababudangriris Arabica Coffee of Karnataka and Waynad Robusta Coffee. The GI tag will help all the five coffee brands get maximum market and price for their premium produce across the globe. The Indian coffee is highly valued in the world market and sold as a premium product in Europe.

Araku Valley Coffee, in particular, has good market in countries like France, Sweden and Switzerland. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade in the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry has recently awarded the GI tag to all the five varieties.

Among the five, Araku Valley Arabica Coffee, produced through organic method, is famous for its rich blend of good taste and invigorating aroma as well as purity. The coffee from the hilly areas of Visakhapatnam district and Odisha is produced by tribals through the ‘integrated coffee development project’.

The tribals use organic, green manures and adopt organic pest management practices. The GI tag is primarily the certification of products of agricultural, natural or a manufactured (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.

Finally, Araku Coffee gets GI tag

It explains the uniqueness of the product in terms of quality assurance and distinctiveness, which is attributable to the place of its origin like Tirupati Laddu and Yetikoppaka wooden toys.

In fact, the Girijan Cooperative Corporation of the AP government, which is promoting Araku Valley Coffee, had applied for the GI tag at the Chennai-GI registry in April- 2016.

At that time, the Coffee Board dismissed GCC’s claim for the GI tag by arguing that it was not the right claimant for the tag. Later, the National Coffee Board also applied for the GI in March 2018 for the same product. Finally, the GI registry examined both claims thoroughly and took a decision to accord the GI tag for the product.

“It is a good development and the GI certification will help our Araku Valley Coffee to be specifically identified with its unique flavour and taste. It will also enhance the chances of getting maximum value/ price to our Araku Valley Coffee brand products,” said T Baburao Naidu, GCC vice-chairman and managing director.