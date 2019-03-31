Home Lifestyle Travel

Araku Valley Coffee among five brands accorded prestigious GI tag by Centre

Araku Valley Coffee, in particular, has good market in countries like France, Sweden and Switzerland.

Published: 31st March 2019 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Coffee

Image used for representational purpose.

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Central government has recently accorded the prestigious ‘Geographical Indication’ (GI) tag to Araku Valley Coffee along with four other varieties of Indian coffee. Others are Coorg Arabica Coffee,  Chikmaglur Coffee and Bababudangriris Arabica Coffee of Karnataka and Waynad Robusta Coffee. The GI tag will  help all the five coffee brands get maximum market and price for their premium produce across the globe. The Indian coffee is highly valued in the world market and sold as a premium product in Europe. 

Araku Valley Coffee, in particular, has good market in countries like France, Sweden and Switzerland. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade in the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry has recently awarded the GI tag to all the five varieties. 

Among the five, Araku Valley Arabica Coffee,  produced through organic method, is famous for its rich blend of good taste and invigorating aroma as well as purity. The coffee from the hilly areas of Visakhapatnam district and Odisha is produced by tribals through the ‘integrated coffee development project’. 

The tribals use organic, green manures and adopt organic pest management practices. The GI tag is primarily the certification of products of agricultural, natural or a manufactured (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.

Finally, Araku Coffee gets GI tag

It explains the uniqueness of the product in terms of quality assurance and distinctiveness, which is attributable to the place of its origin like Tirupati Laddu and Yetikoppaka wooden toys. 
In fact, the Girijan Cooperative Corporation of the AP government, which is promoting Araku Valley Coffee, had applied for the GI tag at the Chennai-GI registry in April- 2016.

At that time, the Coffee Board dismissed GCC’s claim for the GI tag by arguing that it was not the right claimant for the tag. Later, the National Coffee Board also applied for the GI in March 2018 for the same product. Finally, the GI registry examined both claims thoroughly and took a decision to accord the GI tag for the product.  

“It is a good development and the GI certification will help our Araku Valley Coffee to be specifically identified  with its unique flavour and taste. It will also enhance the chances of getting maximum value/ price to our Araku Valley Coffee brand products,” said T Baburao Naidu, GCC vice-chairman and managing director.

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Araku Valley Coffee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp