Citizens gathered in 19 Indian cities to protest what they saw as the Government's inaction and apathy over the increasing number of lynchings perpetrated in the name of cow protection. The protests were sparked by the lynching of 15-year-old teenager Junaid Khan on a train in Faridabad. Junaid and his relatives were beaten up by a mob over what seemed to have begun as an argument over a seat and ended in the four Muslim youngsters being called beef eaters and thrashed, resulting in Junaid's death.

Social media was abuzz with shock about the lynching, following which a clarion call was issued by Gurgaon-based filmmaker Saba Dewan asking people to gather at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for a protest against the targeting of mostly minorities, namely Muslims and Dalits, by self-appointed cow vigilantes. That grew into a nation-wide protest through the power of social media. People converged in various cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Allahabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Here are glimpses from the protests as they happened across the cities.