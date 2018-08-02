Parliament Monsoon Session Day 11 HIGHLIGHTS: 123rd Constitutional Amendment Bill passed without opposition in Lok Sabha

By Online Desk

The Parliament, today, met for the 11th sitting of the Monsoon Session. The 123rd Constitutional Amendment Bill was passed in the evening without any opposition.

The Bill was moved by the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thanwar Chand Gehlot in the post-lunch session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present during the discussion.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured the Lok Sabha to table the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Bill after the Congress raised the dilution of SC/ST act earlier today.

In the Rajya Sabha, issues of journalist killings and granting ST status to Adivasis were raised in the morning. The Upper House was adjourned today post lunch after the opposition created a ruckus over the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Here are the highlights from today's proceedings: