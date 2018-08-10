Parliament monsoon session Day 17 HIGHLIGHTS: Both Houses adjourn sine die; Rajya Sabha passes amendments to Commercial Courts, Division and Appellate Division of High Courts Bill

By Online Desk

Both Houses met today on the last day of the Parliament's monsoon session. The much-debated Triple Talaq Bill was expected to be heard in the Rajya Sabha today but as there was no consensus among parties, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu deferred it to the next session.

The Bills that were passed by the Rajya Sabha today are: Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, the Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

The Lok Sabha had passed a total of 21 Bills in its 17 sittings during the monsoon session.

Newly elected Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh adjourned the Upper House twice today as the government and Opposition couldn't agree on the legislative business. The House faced constant disruptions over the Rafale deal.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs led by Sonia Gandhi attacked the Centre on the Rafale deal, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Here are the live updates from the proceedings: