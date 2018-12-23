Sabarimala row UPDATES: Manithi team returns after strong protests 

By Online Desk

Tension prevailed at Pamba, the foothills of the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Kerala, on Sunday morning as a group of 11 women below the age of 50 years, tried to trek the hilltop shrine, even as devotees protested against the move.

Though they attempted to trek through the traditional forest path, about five kilometres from the temple complex, they could not go forward as devotees started 'namajapa' (chanting of hymns of the lord) to protest against them. [READ FULL REPORT]

Defying prohibitory orders invoked in place, hundreds of devotees gathered here chanting Ayyappa hymns aloud.

Women, in the age group of 10-50 years, are traditionally barred from entering the Sabarimala temple.

But the SC, through its September 28 landmark verdict, lifted the curb and permitted women of all age groups to offer prayers at the temple.