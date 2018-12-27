Home LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS | Lok Sabha passes historic Triple Talaq bill

Almost all opposition parties were demanding that the bill be sent to the Joint Select Committee(JSC) and staged a walkout when their demand was rejected by the government.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Muslim Women (Protection of rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018.

Almost all opposition parties were demanding that the bill be sent to the Joint Select Committee(JSC). The opposition parties staged a walkout after the government said no to the opposition's demand of sending the bill to JSC. The bill is passed with 245 votes.

Earlier in the Lok Sabha the Union Law Minister said that almost 20 Islamic countries have made Triple Talaq an offence. He also said that our neighbouring Islamic state, Pakistan is also thinking of making Triple Talaq an offence imitating us. 

Before Prasad, NCP MP Supriya Sule, Textile Minister Smriti Irani, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, AIMIMN MP Asaduddin Owaisi, TDP MP Jaydev Galla, Minority affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and several other members discussed the bill.

Smriti Irani said that even after the Supreme Court's order there have been 400 incidents of Talaq-e-Biddat. While Supriya Sule said that the debate is about the downtrodden woman.

