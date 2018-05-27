IPL 2018 final | As it happened | Riding on Shane Watson's century, CSK claims third IPL title beating SRH by 8 wickets
Chasing 179 for victory, seasoned Australian opener Watson smashed an unbeaten 57-ball 117, his fourth IPL hundred.
Published: 27th May 2018 06:41 PM | Last Updated: 27th May 2018 11:25 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Shane Watson notched up a brilliant century as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in the final to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) title here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
CLICK HERE TO READ FULL ARTICLE
Chasing 179 for victory, seasoned Australian opener Watson smashed an unbeaten 57-ball 117, his fourth IPL hundred, as MS Dhoni's team bagged their third crown after returning to the fold following a two-year suspension.
Chennai piled up 181/2 in 18.3 overs against Sunrisers' 178/6 in 20 overs, riding on skipper Kane Williamson's 36-ball 47 and Yusuf Pathan's 21 off 11 balls.
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORECARD
Teams:
CSK XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni( capt & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi
SRH XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreevats Goswami(wK), Kane Williamson(capt.), Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.