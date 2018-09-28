Live Updates: India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets to lift Asia Cup

By Online Desk

It was an all-round show for India with the ball and later the bat as the Men in Blue tasted victory over Bangladesh again in an intensely played final.

The Bangladeshis started well with Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan's 120-run opening wicket stand. However, a middle-order collapse meant that Bangladesh finished well short of what they would have expected. However, Liton Das was exceptional as he scored a brilliant century. The Indians however managed to contain the Bangladesh team as they lost all wickets for 222 runs.

Set a target of 223 runs to win, the Indian openers started well but then wickets started falling at regular intervals. However, some sensible batting by Dhoni and Karthik in the middle and then by Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took India closer to the target.

India needed 6 runs of the final over to win the Asia Cup. Kuldeep Yadav along with Kedhar Jadhav held on to their nerves as they picked up the winning run of the last delivery to lift the Asia Cup for a 7th time.

READ PREVIEW | India ready to tame depleted Bangla Tigers

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das , Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman