LIVE UPDATES: Supreme Court refuses to interfere, activists' house arrest to continue for four weeks

By Online Desk

The apex court is pronouncing the judgement on a writ petition filed in SC by historian Romila Thapar and four others contending the arrest of the activists was an instance of punishing dissent and difference of opinion.

The bench had asked for the entire case diary to see how an investigation of a riots case resulted in the arrest of the five rights activists. The court has said that it would examine if the police raids and arrests were based on material evidence, as said by the cops.

The top court warned that the entire case against the activists might even be quashed if the court found that the evidence provided by the Maharashtra government was 'cooked-up.'