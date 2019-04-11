Lok Sabha polls 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Voting comes to an end in Bihar, Uttarakhand and Hyderabad

By Online Desk

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections got off to a troubled start on Thursday with reports of an IED blast in Maharashtra, EVM glitches, two rival party workers being killed in a clash in Andhra Pradesh, and multiple complaints from voters about their names not being on the electoral list.



As round one of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election began in 91 constituencies across India, reports of unrest and irregularities cast a shadow over the world's biggest poll process.

There were reports of violence from polling booths in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Madhusudan Gupta, a candidate of the Jana Sena Party, was arrested for breaking a 'faulty' EVM in Guntakal, alleging that party symbols were not properly printed on the ballot unit.



In Maharashtra, Naxals triggered an IED blast near a polling booth in Waghezari area of Gadchiroli district while voting was underway, police said.

More than 14 crore people are listed to vote in the first phase, held in 91 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states and two union territories.

The votes for the election, being held over seven phases, will be counted on May 23.

In case of any last-minute election-related queries, you can dial the toll-free number 1950.