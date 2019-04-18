Lok Sabha elections Phase 2 HIGHLIGHTS: 61.12 per cent turnout till 5pm; violence cripples vote in Bengal, Manipur

By Online Desk

Polling in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections started on a sluggish note as Tamil Nadu and West Bengal recorded multiple EVM snags across the state.

Voters across eleven states and one Union territory exercised their electoral franchise today to elect representatives to 95 Lok Sabha seats. This was the first time that the Dravidian parties AIADMK and DMK are going to the polls without their stalwarts Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi.

Further EVM glitches and party scuffle marred polling in Bengaluru while West Bengal witnessed several bouts of violence across the seats including the death of a BJP worker. In Odisha, a woman died after casting her vote and in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, an on-duty officer also perished due to heart attack.

Amidst missing voter slips in Tamil Nadu, three elderly citizens died and one AIADMK worker was hacked to death in broad daylight. The votes for the election, being held over seven phases, will be counted on May 23.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In case of any last-minute election-related queries, you can dial the toll-free number 1950.