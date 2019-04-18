Lok Sabha elections 2019: Body of BJP activist found hanging in Bengal, family alleges Trinamool hand
Though family members are yet to a formal complaint with police, they said that Sishupal Sahish was murdered by Trinamool Congress cadres.
Published: 18th April 2019 12:27 PM | Last Updated: 18th April 2019 12:27 PM
The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 turned violent in West Bengal on Thursday morning as dead body of a 28-year-old BJP activist was found hanging from a tree near his house at Senabona village in Purulia district.
This is the third such incident in a year.
Earlier two BJP supporters were found dead in the same district.
