Lok Sabha elections 2019: Body of BJP activist found hanging in Bengal, family alleges Trinamool hand

By Online Desk

The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 turned violent in West Bengal on Thursday morning as dead body of a 28-year-old BJP activist was found hanging from a tree near his house at Senabona village in Purulia district.

This is the third such incident in a year.

Earlier two BJP supporters were found dead in the same district.

Though family members are yet to a formal complaint with police, they said that Sishupal Sahish was murdered by Trinamool Congress cadres. The kin also said Sahish was seen participating in BJP's poll graffiti last night.