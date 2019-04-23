Home LIVE

Kerala Lok Sabha elections | Over 73% voter turnout in state, 9 collapse and die

The ruling Left front and main opposition UDF, engaged in a fierce battle, are determined to make it big, while the NDA, riding on the Sabarimala wave, is keen to alter the state’s bi-polar trend.

Published: 23rd April 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Voters waiting their turn in Trivandrum. (Photo| Albin Mathew/ EPS)

By Online Desk

Kerala came out to vote on Tuesday to elect their representatives from 227 candidates. Over 73% of the 2.62 crore who were eligible to vote exercised their franchise.

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy cast his vote at his hometown Puthupally in Kottayam and promptly expressed his optimism that his party and front will come out on top. "The United Democratic Front (UDF) will do very well as this time it's going to be a 'vote against Modi in the Centre and against Vijayan in the state'," he said.

Mocking Chandy's forecasts, CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said, "His predictions in earlier elections have all fallen flat. Just wait and watch, the Left will better its 2014 performance in the state."

Voters complained of EVM glitches in several polling booths. However, Kerala's chief electoral officer Teeka Ram Meena clarified that he had already informed everyone that if it rained a night before voting, the machines might take a while to be ready due to the humidity.

"This is not a statewide problem, but happened only at a few places. The glitches have been rectified," Meena said.

UDF workers alleged that the LED lamp of the BJP symbol flashed when someone voted for the Congress's hand symbol at a booth near Chowara in Kovalam.

The EVM was replaced following the complaint. The district collector later said it was impossible to tamper with an EVM in such a way.

A police case was registered against a voter in Thiruvananthapuram who failed to prove his allegation that the EVM where he cast his franchise had registered a vote for another party.

The Congress also alleged that BJP workers were attempting to canvass inside a polling booth in Thiruvananthapuram, where Shashi Tharoor is seeking re-election for a third term.

Meanwhile, nine senior citizens died at different polling booths in the state while waiting to cast their vote.

The ruling Left front and main opposition UDF, engaged in a fierce battle, are determined to make it big, while the NDA, riding on the Sabarimala wave, is keen to alter the state’s bi-polar trend.

At least a couple of constituencies are witnessing tough three-cornered fights, with the BJP raising a formidable challenge and giving the NDA the hope of winning a seat in the state for the first time.

(with agency inputs)

Follow our live updates here: 

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala elections Kerala elections live Kerala polls Rahul Gandhi Wayanad Shashi Tharoor India elections Left Lok Sabha elections India elections 2019 BJP Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp