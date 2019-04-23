Home States Kerala

Nine elderly voters collapse to death during Kerala Lok Sabha elections

Chacko Mathai (86) from Pezhumpara near Ranni in Pathanamthitta constituency died as he entered the polling booth. 

A 75-year-old voter poses post casting her vote in Kerala. (Photo| A Sanesh/ EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around nine have people collapsed to death during the ongoing polls in Kerala on Tuesday. Two polling officers also collapsed while on duty and have been shifted to hospital.

In the Kannur constituency,  Mudoli Vijayi (65) collapsed and died while waiting in the polling queue at Vadakara. Venugopal Marar, a resident of Taliparamba fell unconscious on his way to home after casting his vote. Though he was taken to a hospital, he could not be saved.

A 64-year-old Balan from Wayanad's Adivasi Colony on his way to the polling booth. In another incident, Prabhakaran(74) died after collapsing in a polling booth. 

FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATES HERE

Similarly, in Kollam constituency, a 63-year-old man, identified as Mani, could not find his name in the voter’s list and was discussing the same with the polling officials at the Kilikollur LP School in Eravipuram constituency when he fainted. He later died on his way to the hospital.

Thressyakkutti (87) from Parappuram fainted in a booth near Kalady from where she was taken to a private hospital in Kanjoor where she was declared brought dead. Chacko Mathai (86) from Pezhumpara near Ranni in Pathanamthitta constituency died as he entered the polling booth. 

Another voter, K R Baburaj, a Pulloor native collapsed and died while he was going to cast his vote in Kasaragod. A leader of Indian Union Muslim League A K Musthafa(52), collapsed and died during election-related works at a polling booth in Thalassery assembly constituency.
 

