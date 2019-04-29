Home LIVE

Lok Sabha elections Phase 4 HIGHLIGHTS: 64% voter turnout recorded across India, says EC

Nearly 55.86 per cent voting was recorded in Maharashtra (17 seats), 59.02 per cent Bihar (five seats) and 64.38 per cent Jharkhand (3 seats), the Election Commission said.

Published: 29th April 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

women_voters_PTI_Photo

Voters display their voter cards as they stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Jagatpur area of Cuttack, Odisha on 29 April 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Incidents of violence in West Bengal and Odisha that left a Congress worker dead and EVM glitches were reported in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Monday which saw 64 per cent turnout in 72 seats across nine states.

Polling took place in one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, 13 seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, six in Madhya Pradesh, 17 in Maharashtra, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand, six in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Sikkim.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Union minister Giriraj Singh, former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, former Union minister Milind Murli Deora, parliamentarian Dimple Yadav who is the wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, MP Moon Moon Sen, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, Union minister Babul Supriyo, former parliamentarian Priya Dutt and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha were among the heavyweight candidates in the fray in phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha polls LIVE Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 Kanhaiya Kumar Begusarai Milind Deora Babul Supriyo Narendra Modi Phase 4 Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
Videos
So hot! Heat-wave dries up a reservoir in Vijayawada
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp