Lok Sabha elections Phase 4 HIGHLIGHTS: 64% voter turnout recorded across India, says EC

Incidents of violence in West Bengal and Odisha that left a Congress worker dead and EVM glitches were reported in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Monday which saw 64 per cent turnout in 72 seats across nine states.

Polling took place in one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, 13 seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, six in Madhya Pradesh, 17 in Maharashtra, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand, six in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Sikkim.

Union minister Giriraj Singh, former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, former Union minister Milind Murli Deora, parliamentarian Dimple Yadav who is the wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, MP Moon Moon Sen, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, Union minister Babul Supriyo, former parliamentarian Priya Dutt and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha were among the heavyweight candidates in the fray in phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections.