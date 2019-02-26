Home LIVE

Won’t let the country bow down: PM Modi in Rajasthan rally after IAF strikes in PoK

The PM said today is the day to pay homage to India's bravehearts and assured that nothing is above the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan (Photo | ANI Twitter)

Hours after 12 IAF Mirage 2000 fighter jets attacked and destroyed a major Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camp in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will not let the country bow down.

"Today is day to pay homage to India's bravehearts, want to assure you that country in safe hands," he said in a rally in Rajasthan.

Here are more updates from his public address

