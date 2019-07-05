Home LIVE

Budget 2019 LIVE UPDATES | No need of PAN, taxpayers can file I-T returns by quoting Aadhaar number

Nirmala Sitharaman becomes the second woman finance minister after Indira Gandhi to present the Budget in the history of independent India.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her maiden budget in the Lok Sabha on 5 July 2019. (Photo | LS TV screengrab)

NEW DELHI: In her maiden budget, newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India will become a $ 3 trillion economy this year.

Sitharaman becomes the second woman finance minister after Indira Gandhi to present the budget in the history of independent India.

In a departure from a colonial-era tradition, Sitharaman carried the budget papers in a 'bahi khata', which is a ledger, wrapped in a red coloured cloth, instead of a briefcase.

This is the 89th Union budget, which is the financial statement of the government, detailing its revenue and expenditure in the past, as well as estimated spending and projections for the coming year.

The Railway Budget was also presented today along with the Union Budget. Until 2016, it was presented separately.

The Finance Minister on Thursday tabled in Parliament the pre-Budget Economic Survey for 2018-19, which projected the state of the economy and outlined its challenges. 

 

