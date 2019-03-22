Home LIVE

Yeddyurappa accused by Congress of paying Rs 1,800 crore bribe to BJP leaders, rubbishes charge

The Caravan had published a report titled ‘Yeddy diaries’ which claims that Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa had made payouts to senior BJP leaders during his tenure as Karnataka CM.

Published: 22nd March 2019 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 07:10 PM

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala reading out contents of a diary which reportedly holds details of a transaction between BS Yeddyurappa and BJP leaders, during a press meet on 22 March 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Online Desk

The Congress party, during its much-awaited press conference on Friday, accused top BJP leaders of receiving bribes.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, referring to a report by The Caravan titled ‘Yeddy diaries’, said that former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa bribed the top leadership of the government in 2009.

Yeddyurappa, however, rubbished the charge, saying that the notes were forged.

According to the report, the Income Tax department was in possession of diary entries by Yeddyurappa claiming that he paid Rs 1,800 crores to the BJP's national leaders, and that the notes were made in his own handwriting in a Karnataka state assembly legislator's 2009 diary in Kannada.

Congress claims that in 2017 they had made a video recording of the same, in which Yeddyurappa and BJP leader Ananth Kumar Hegde were heard talking about the bribes.

The briefing was scheduled at 10.30 am, but was deferred to this afternoon. 

Live Updates
