'Mission Shakti' an important step towards securing India's safety, says PM Narendra Modi

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on Wednesday informed the nation that an anti-satellite (ASAT) Indian missile has shot down a spy satellite as part of its space operation named "Mission Shakti".

"An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT has successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit," PM said.

Reacting to this achievement, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said, "Congratulations to all the scientists for carrying out "Mission Shakti" successfully. India is moving fast towards becoming a world leader, & under PM Modi's leadership, it is on its way to not only become a 'super economic power', but also a 'super science power'."

Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, the Prime Minister said that he will be addressing the nation with an 'important message'

"I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media," PM Modi tweeted this from his official account.

मेरे प्यारे देशवासियों,



आज सवेरे लगभग 11.45 - 12.00 बजे मैं एक महत्वपूर्ण संदेश लेकर आप के बीच आऊँगा।



I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message.



Do watch the address on television, radio or social media. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019

The PM's address comes after he chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at his residence in New Delhi.