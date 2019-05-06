Home LIVE

Lok Sabha elections Phase 5 HIGHLIGHTS: 62.56 per cent voter turnout recorded across India, violence in Bengal and Kashmir

Elections in the remaining 118 seats will be held on May 12 and 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Published: 06th May 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Women show their voter identity cards as they stand in a queue at a polling station during the 5th phase of Lok Sabha polls in Chhapra district of Bihar. (Photo | PTI)

Women show their voter identity cards as they stand in a queue at a polling station during the 5th phase of Lok Sabha polls in Chhapra district of Bihar. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Voting in the fifth phase of polling in Lok Sabha elections has taken place in across 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states. Nearly nine crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates, including political bigwigs Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani.

Voting took place in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand.

Two grenade attacks took place at polling booths in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, BJP candidate from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, alleged that he was attacked by TMC workers.

Cases of EVM malfunctioning in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal too were reported. Charges of vote rigging and booth capture were alleged by BJP's Smriti Irani and Locket Chatterjee.

Live Updates
