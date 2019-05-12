Lok Sabha elections Phase 6 HIGHLIGHTS: Overall voting at 61.14 per cent till 7 pm, Bengal witnesses violence

By Online Desk

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 saw an overall turnout of 61.14 per cent till 7 pm in 59 seats in seven states in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha, as per the data compiled by the Election Commission.

West Bengal where 55 per cent voting was recorded within six hours of polling, saw sporadic violence in some areas.

The sixth phase took place across 59 seats in the seven states of Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), Madhya Pradesh (8 seats), West Bengal (8 seats), Jharkhand (4 seats), Haryana (10 seats), Bihar (8 seats) and the national capital of Delhi (7 seats).

Around 10.7 crore eligible voters turned up to cast their votes in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday to decide the fate of 979 candidates in the fray.

All eyes are on Bhopal where Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh is pitted against BJP hardliner Pragya Singh Thakur. In Delhi, its a triangular fight between the Aam Admi Party, the BJP and the Congress --- which is looking for redemption in all the seven seats. Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit is pitted against state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari from Northeast Delhi.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, K.P. Yadav, Maneka Gandhi, Sanjay Singh, Akhilesh Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', Manoj Tiwari, Sheila Dikshit are among the key candidates.

