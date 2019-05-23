Home LIVE

Lok Sabha elections 2019 results HIGHLIGHTS | Victory in the bag, 'mendicant' Modi thanks voters

Such has been the extent of the PM Modi, BJP surge that there are indications that they might even improve their vote share this time around.

Published: 23rd May 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The end to the world's longest election was swift. Such was the mandate for the BJP that the verdict has been sealed well before the VVPATs expected to delay the outcome have been counted. 

Global leaders from Imran Khan to Vladimir Putin have congratulated Prime Minister Modi who has himself acknowledged victory and tweeted that he would work towards a more inclusive future.

The Congress has taken a beating. Its chief Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat to Smriti Irani in his family bastion of Amethi during a press conference in which he congratulated Modi too. 

A record win in Wayanad was small consolation for the 49-year-old Congress president.

The BJP is now expected to win more seats than it did in 2014 and possibly end up with a bigger vote share too. Nation-building awaits. 

The prominent candidates and how they are faring:

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections 2019 BJP congress NDA UPA Lok Sabha elections counting Lok Sabha elections counting LIVE EVM VVPAT Election Results 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
Videos
YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
The making of CM: Inside story of how Jagan's sweeping win was scripted
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrate at their BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Verdict 2019: BJP workers celebrate in Delhi as saffron party repeats 2014
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp