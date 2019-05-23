Lok Sabha elections 2019 results HIGHLIGHTS | Victory in the bag, 'mendicant' Modi thanks voters

By Online Desk

The end to the world's longest election was swift. Such was the mandate for the BJP that the verdict has been sealed well before the VVPATs expected to delay the outcome have been counted.

Global leaders from Imran Khan to Vladimir Putin have congratulated Prime Minister Modi who has himself acknowledged victory and tweeted that he would work towards a more inclusive future.

The Congress has taken a beating. Its chief Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat to Smriti Irani in his family bastion of Amethi during a press conference in which he congratulated Modi too.

A record win in Wayanad was small consolation for the 49-year-old Congress president.

The BJP is now expected to win more seats than it did in 2014 and possibly end up with a bigger vote share too. Nation-building awaits.

The prominent candidates and how they are faring:

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE