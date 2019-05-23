Home LIVE

Odisha result 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Naveen Patnaik retains CM's chair for fifth term; BJP makes massive gains

The elections for the 147 Assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha seats were conducted in four phases.

Published: 23rd May 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By Online Desk

Odisha, which has been the Biju Janata Dal's bastion for the past two decades, is set to stay that way for five more years.

Trends indicate that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will win a fifth term in office, with the BJD leading in over 100 seats in the 147-member assembly.

The BJD has also forged ahead in the Lok Sabha elections in the state, leading in around two-thirds of the seats.

The elections for the 147 Assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha seats were conducted in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state witnessed a three-way fight between the ruling BJD, the Congress and BJP. 

In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won a single parliamentary seat and 10 of the 147 assembly seats. Patnaik has refrained from forming a pre-poll alliance with either of the national parties. He has also distanced himself from the anti-BJP third front. 

Live Updates
