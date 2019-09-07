'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
PM Narendra Modi's address comes after ISRO lost communication with 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 moments before it was preparing to make a soft-landing on the south pole region of the Moon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the scientists of ISRO calling them "exceptional professionals" whom the nation and the world at large stands by. He said every person was aware of the amount of disappointment they were feeling following the Vikram lander setback.
He once again reiterated the pride the nation felt at Indian Space Research Organisation's ambitious attempt to make the Chandrayaan-2 mission a success.