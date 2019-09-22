'Howdy, Modi' HIGHLIGHTS | PM slams Pakistan, says time for decisive battle against terrorism

Home LIVE

The event provides the world with a glimpse of the contributions of Indian-Americans to the cultural, intellectual and social landscape of the US, the organisers said.

PM Narendra Modi with Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

In perhaps the largest gathering for an elected foreign leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the "Howdy, Modi!" diaspora event in Houston. Amid 'Modi, Modi' chants, Modi began his speech by praising US President Donald Trump.

Both Modi and Trump gave a taste of their camaraderie to the 50,000 people present at the NRG stadium. Both the leaders raised their voices against cross-border terrorism. 

"India's decision on Article 370 has troubled some people, who can't handle their country, who support terrorism," the prime minister said.

"Where do you find conspirators of 9/11 and 26/11 terror attacks," Modi said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan. "Time for a decisive battle against terrorism," he said.

Modi received the loudest applause as he raked up Article 370. He said the people of J&K and Ladakh were bereft of development because of Article 370.

The prime minister added, "India is seeing new history and chemistry being made and witnessing new Indo-US synergy".

"Our many languages are identity of our liberal and democratic society. Diversity is basis of our democracy," Modi said. He said the recent elections showcased the Indian democracy's greatness across the world.

President Donald Trump addressing the gathering said the Indo-US ties have never been stronger before.

"We are committed to protect innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism," the US president said. "India and the US also understand that to keep our community safe, we must protect our borders. Border security is vital to the United States. Border Security is vital to India. And we understand that," he added.

During his 25-minute speech, Trump praised Modi's economic reforms and said these reforms have lifted more than three million people out of poverty. Trump also praised the contributions of the Indian-Americans, saying they have enriched "our culture and uplifted our values".

This is the third time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the Indian diaspora in the US after similar events at Madison Square Garden in 2014 and San Jose in 2015.

HERE ARE THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Live Updates
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
