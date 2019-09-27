Home LIVE

UNGA meet HIGHLIGHTS | Pakistan will fight India till the end if war begins, says Imran Khan

It was India first at the 74th session of the UNGA on a Friday that was all about PM Narendra Modi and PM Imran Khan.

Published: 27th September 2019 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at UNGA. (Photo| AP)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at UNGA. (Photo| AP)

By Online Desk

India and Pakistan locked horns at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlining the country's role on the world stage with regard to development, peace and security, his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan raked the Kashmir issue and islamophobia.

India had made it clear that it will not address the Kashmir issue during the time allotted to speak at the global forum as it considers the abrogation of Article 370 "an internal matter".

However, Imran Khan said, 8 million people were locked up in Kashmir which will lead to radicalisation and a bloodbath once the curfew is lifted from Valley. He also added that once Kashmiris take up arms in retaliation, the blame will be put on Pakistan.

Khan asked the United Nations to help prevent a conventional war between India and Pakistan but added that his country will fight till the end if war begins.

On Sunday, PM Modi addressed a gathering of over 50,000 people at the 'Howdy Modi!' event at the NRG Stadium in Houston where US President Donald Trump also spoke.

HERE ARE THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Imran khan 74th UNGA meet Modi UNGA speech Imran Khan UNGA speech India UNGA Live Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Dressed in formal clothing for Indian Sports Honours 2019, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma looked every bit of the fashion icons that they are on the red carpet. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra, Sania Mirza and others attend Indian Sports Honours annual ceremony
Sandhya, Jayanthi and Indumathi, spotted on their routine morning walk on September 26. Owned by Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, they were temporary residents of Tree Foundation's Elephant Care Facility. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
IN PICS | The agonizing story of three Kanchi Mutt elephants caught in a tug of war
Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp