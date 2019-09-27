By Online Desk

India and Pakistan locked horns at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlining the country's role on the world stage with regard to development, peace and security, his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan raked the Kashmir issue and islamophobia.

India had made it clear that it will not address the Kashmir issue during the time allotted to speak at the global forum as it considers the abrogation of Article 370 "an internal matter".

However, Imran Khan said, 8 million people were locked up in Kashmir which will lead to radicalisation and a bloodbath once the curfew is lifted from Valley. He also added that once Kashmiris take up arms in retaliation, the blame will be put on Pakistan.

Khan asked the United Nations to help prevent a conventional war between India and Pakistan but added that his country will fight till the end if war begins.

On Sunday, PM Modi addressed a gathering of over 50,000 people at the 'Howdy Modi!' event at the NRG Stadium in Houston where US President Donald Trump also spoke.

