Home Magazine

Feminine Fantasy Minus Women 

The enigmatic faces on Tapan Dash’s canvases see the world with their inner eyes.

Published: 05th August 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Expressions of Inner Journeys On till August 14 at MEC art Gallery, Khan Market, New Delhi from 11:30 am to 7:30 pm. (Photo| EPS/ Parveen Negi)

It’s almost meditative to watch an artist at work. Observing Tapan Dash caressing and sometimes stroking his canvasses with varied brushes—thick and hard, sharp and soft, smeared in transparent oil or very lightly dabbed in white or plain solutions—or using his palette knife to smear colours and create layers and textures, is almost magical. What was on the canvas at the beginning of the exercise would soon turn into unexpected forms. Dash, working in oil and dry pastels, creates stories about emotional cul-de-sacs as well as drawing lyrical lines of pleasant liberation. From canvases stare out faces of men; faces within faces that reflect complicated, conflicted personalities that are supposed to lurk hidden inside all men. 

“I don’t plan my work or do any pre-work like sketching the figures first on the canvas. I directly work with colours on the canvas and go with what I feel at that moment,” says the 47-year-old. “My figures are not muscular and those banana trees there are metaphorical,” says Dash, pointing at one of his paintings displayed at the ongoing exhibition ‘Expressions of Inner Journeys’ at MEC Art Gallery in Delhi that started on July 7. 

Between preparing for multiple exhibitions starting in November all around the world, the painter reminisces about his work that has undergone the transitions that every artist encounters in the course of his creative journey; smooth transitions of pigments and the use of firm curves contrasting with subtle treatments. The palette knife does its job well on the backgrounds of the paintings, at ease with intricate patterns of Nature. In Dash’s work on display, there is an inescapable sense of tranquillity; a pastoral gentleness in the eyes of his subjects, the smooth wideness of their foreheads and the smiling visages that are sometimes enigmatic, other times intimate. “That’s why this exhibition is named Expressions of Inner Journeys,” he says. 

Hailing from a village near Puri in Odisha, Dash explains that the elaborate religious rituals, folklore and colours of the rural milieu all are deeply ingrained in his consciousness and affect his work in a mystical manner. “I never consciously weave these stories into my paintings, but they somehow make their way into my art in the form of symbols and emblems.” His compositions marry tribal and folk forms with subtle sophistication. The theme and style of his work reflects Vaishnavite influence—probably derived from the incarnation of Vishnu, who is celebrated in his native place as Jagannath, who along with his consort Goddess Lakshmi, occasionally makes an appearance on Dash’s canvas. 

The son of a mechanical engineer, Dash had initial discomfort with his parents over pursuing a career in art. “I was drawn to painting but could not explain this pull to my family, especially my father,” he says. He did a five-year Bachelor of Fine Arts course at the BK College of Art and Crafts in Bhubaneswar and moved to his current base Delhi. 

With contrast as an oeuvre, Dash manages to create an illusion through multi-faceted subjects who pose questions to our lives, existence and values. Atypically, women are noticeably absent in his repertoire as if he is compensating with long, smooth feminine curves to significantly emphasise the flow of life. Through portraits, he seems to be subconsciously drawing his own portrait of the artist as a young man in a lost land.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta