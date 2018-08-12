Home Magazine

A master’s journey

After a gap of nearly 20 years, Renascenca, a monthly radio show in Portuguese, was back on the airwaves (AIR FM Rainbow) this year, focusing on rediscovering India’s Portuguese connect.

Published: 12th August 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Vamona Navelcar with his artwork

After a gap of nearly 20 years, Renascenca, a monthly radio show in Portuguese, was back on the airwaves (AIR FM Rainbow) this year, focusing on rediscovering India’s Portuguese connect. In its sixth episode last week, the artist interviewed was Vamona Ananta Sinai Navelcar, who is regarded as ‘Goa’s state treasure’. After all, who can be a better person to recall memories of this former Portuguese colony
than one whose work spans decades. He has lived in three continents—Goa (Asia) where he was born, Africa where his skills developed, and Portugal (Europe) where he studied.

Initially, Navelcar used Hindu forms and deities in his work, but over the time he developed a more international taste, often drawn from the literature he read and the galleries he visited throughout Europe. The 88-year-old says, “Sporadically, I draw and paint on any subject, applying techniques according to my convenience—line drawing, pastel, charcoal, and water colours. I feel pleasure in this melodious task.”
In January, an exhibition of 16 of his works titled ‘Goa/Portugal/Mozambique: The Many Lives of Vamona Navelcar’ was held in Panaji.

On the then Portugal Prime Minister Salazar’s invitation, Vamona graduated from the Escola de Belas Artes (School of Fine Arts) Lisbon in 1963. It was there that his famous line drawings were born. “I used to sit in cafes, observe people and then draw them.” A teaching position saw Vamona move from Portugal to Mozambique where he taught geometry and math. He was given an old disused toilet as a studio when he asked for a working space. Several of his works produced in this toilet studio have gained international acclaim.  

His time here collided with Mozambique’s freedom movement (Mozambique got freedom in 1975) where it sought independence from Portugal. “It was the right channel to reveal my love for the people of Mozambique. For the liberation day I executed a large mural of a woman hailing the day and a portrait of Samora Machel (1.5m x 1.5m), the first president of independent Mozambique,” says Vamona.

He returned to Portugal and stayed there for seven years, but could not make ends meet and returned to Goa in 1982. Since then, he has been living in his ancestral home in Pomburpa, Goa, and works from there.

“Many visitors come to me narrating accounts about me. When they leave, I hand over a profile portrait of theirs,” says the master of line drawing. Vamona’s students from his teaching years adore his gentlemanly manners, and as an artist he continues to inspire many. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual