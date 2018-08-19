Home Magazine

The Past Mistress

Artist Nilima Sheikh incorporates words and history in her works that promise to take you deeper than what the images have to offer

Published: 19th August 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Artist Nilima Sheikh studied history because her parents wanted her to pursue something that would help her earn a living. “After all, art was not that viable an option at the time,” smiles the septuagenarian painter. That study, however, did not go waste. Rather, it helped her. “History helps me in my art. The Faculty of Fine Arts in MS University of Baroda, where I studied, has a very strong inclination towards the subject. And that art history has been the basis of a lot of my works,” she says.

No wonder, Sheikh is known for integrating text in her art. “Why shouldn’t we have words and images together? Several continuing traditions of making art which come from historical times combine paintings and scripts—for example, manuscript paintings from across the world. And they don’t seem to do each other any harm. That was a lesson I picked up.” 

Sheikh, who has a mural at the Mumbai International Airport, started using text as early as 1984. But at that time, she didn’t paint it on top of the canvas; rather wrote it alongside. “Later I wanted the reading aspect to be there in the painting. So, began my style incorporating text into images,” she says. Displacement is the primary theme of her artworks, and one finds lines talking about the same incorporated into her paintings. From Gujarati and Punjabi literature, to a quote from Rohith Vemula, to a few lines from American poet Emily Dickinson. There are also lines from the Bouda Tribe of Ethopia, alongside those of Indo-American poet of Kashmiri origin—Aga Shahid Ali—and Persian poet Muhammad Tahir Ghani, who was born in Kashmir.

While some call Sheikh a ‘chronicler of history’, others say she is an ‘artist storyteller’. 
“People say that I work with ‘traditions’ of the past, but I prefer to use the word ‘history’. And, I do like to tell stories, not necessarily all the time. Story-telling is very much a part of our art history.” 
At a time when a very few women artists were given a platform, Sheikh showcased her work with three others—Nalini Malani, Arpita Singh, and Madhvi Parekh—giving art lovers the now-legendary Four Women Artists exhibition. “We were actually thinking of a larger show. Nalini was the one who was planning it. But there were issues and it became complicated and cumbersome. So Arpita suggested that the four of us should go ahead and hold the exhibition. And, it suddenly became a very doable project.”

While that experience was a rebellious move, she looks back fondly on her first solo. “I was still a student when Roshen Alkazi, who was closely associated with the contemporary art movement in Mumbai, invited me to a show. I think of her with a great deal of regard for what she did for my professional entry into the art world. She encouraged me throughout. She always pulled me up.”  

Having spent her young years in Kashmir where she “would visit often”, Sheikh says it inspired her art. It is her muse. She believes that various facets of the Kashmiri landscape have seeped into her work. “I believe many Indian have a fascination for Kashmir.”

The artist, who counts K G Subramanyan, Bhupen Khakhar, and early Italian Renaissance painter Fra Angelico among her inspirations, believes that the younger generation today has got immense energy and are doing wonderful work. “New boundaries are being broken all the time. It is very heartening to see that. And this is also being understood internationally more than it was earlier. The art is reaching out to the wider world in a way that is quite exciting,” she says.The acclaimed artist, who grew up in a doctor’s family where “dinner table conversations were very often not palatable”, married another artist, Padma Bhushan Gulam Mohammed Sheikh. “I hope we didn’t drown our children with art,” she laughs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony