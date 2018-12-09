Celebrating Rajasthan

Shillpi A Singh By

The historical Momasar in the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan is gearing up to host the eighth edition of the Shekhawati Utsav-Momasar 2018, Rajasthan Folk Music Festival, on December 15-16. The picturesque town lies barely 125 km from Bikaner. Over the years, it has gained immense popularity as a creative and cultural hub of the state, holding festivals and fairs all around the year.

If Geendar Utsav celebrates the festival of colours to the beat of traditional musical instruments, nagada and dhol along with dhap and chang, Shekhawati Utsav-Momasar is a platform for folk artists from across the state to showcase their talent.

Pabuji Ke Maate

Every year, thousands of music lovers converge here from all over the world to enjoy the performances of folk artists of Rajasthan.

The two-day festival will kickstart with Harijas, a recitation of devotional bhajans as a part of the opening day concert, at the village deity Bhomiya Ji Maharaj’s temple, followed by Haveli Hub from 11 am to 4 pm. Here, one can indulge in the heady mix of arts, crafts and music, and interact with artisans and artists at the palace of Jaichand Lal Patwary. There’s also a village tour and some late night sessions planned for guests. The day will culminate with farmers’ music at farmlands late in the evening.

The itinerary spread over two days covers prominent rural locations and has an interesting line-up of activities displaying local music and talent, including men spinning yarn from drop-spindle, rope-making demonstration and craftsmen showing their creative works in wood, and metal and clay. The last day’s concert will have more than 250 artists putting up a grand show of musical, vocal and dance performances at Taal Maidan.

The sleepy lanes and bylanes of the 500-year-old village are warming up to welcome people and woo their attention with delectable food, arts and crafts items, specific to the Shekhawati region. A 250-year-old temple of folk deity Ramdevji spread over 200 acres, and a centuries-old stepwell at Taal Maidan, are other major attractions in Momasar. Toliyasar village around 20 km from Momasar is famous for its five-century-old Bhaironji Temple and is a popular pilgrim spot while historical town Sardarshahar, situated 36 km away, is famous for its havelis with frescoes, mangodis and papad, sweet dish ‘feeni’ and wooden artefacts. Sardarshahar also has a 300-year-old museum that houses items of original sandalwood.

The other major crowd-puller in the vicinity is Bikaner, famous for its palaces and havelis, ‘Bikaneri bhujia’ and local craftworks —wood carving and painting on leather. The charm of Junagad Palace, Lal Garh Palace, and temples is magical. Get set to immerse yourself in the beauty of Momasar.