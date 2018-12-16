Home Magazine

Dye Another Day

Almost 40 years ago when Padmini Tolat Balaram began a six-month research project on indigo, little did she know she would end up dedicating her life to it.

Published: 16th December 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Almost 40 years ago when Padmini Tolat Balaram began a six-month research project on indigo, little did she know she would end up dedicating her life to it. Indigo is a natural dye obtained from the plant Indigofera which is native to India and other tropical regions. “The field was so vast, and so poorly documented at the time. It went back 4,000 years to the Indus civilisation. I made up my mind I would do more,” she says. Four decades later, Balaram’s work, her life can be written in the many shades of blue she has studied and documented. 

Her exhibition, ‘Indigo and its Impact on India & East Asia’, which concluded last week at Delhi’s Japan Foundation, put together 50 textiles that she had collected over her career, that narrated the history, the many characters of Indigo and its impact on civilisations across East Asia. At the exhibit, textiles dating as far back as 1978, adorned the walls. “Before the British entered India, Indigo had already become a priceless commodity. A kilo of it was sold in exchange for a kilo of pearls. It was one of the chief exports of India. Along with spices and textiles, it can be considered the third commodity that attracted the interest of the imperialists,” Balaram says.

Indigo as a crop has its own place in Indian history. Mahatma Gandhi led the indigo revolution in Champaran, which was the beginning of the biggest civil uprising—Satyagraha. “Farmers were forced to grow indigo instead of food crops because the demand was high in Europe.

But they were hardly paid a fair share for their work. The farmers revolted as had been robbed of their livelihoods,” Balaram says. That a dye could be worth so much, and so significant in history is a thing to ponder on. “Indigo that was, and is still organically produced in India is just a superior product. Not only is it medicinal compared to how environmentally dangerous chemical dyes are, but it is also so much better in quality. The saris I have on display in the exhibition were dyed 40 years ago. But each detail has lasted all these years, without a hint of shade,” she adds.

But with the introduction of chemical dyes and production shifting to Europe, Indian indigo suffered a heavy decline. Over the years through her research and her prints, Balaram has tried to rejuvenate this long-lost form. She believes that there has been a revival of interest in indigo over the last four years. “Quality is still a problem. There is a lot of interest in indigo dyes, but it remains to be a slow process. A lot of people who claim to be using it are throwing chemical dyes into the mix. That is just a compromise in purity. It helps neither the cause, nor the product,” she rues. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indigo dye

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp