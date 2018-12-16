Home Magazine

Go Green on Skin

Various studies have proven that harmful substances such as parabens and phthalates are ultimately damaging our skin.

Published: 16th December 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

The beauty industry is rapidly going green. Consumers are choosing gentler and nature-based products instead of the cosmetics infused with animal by-products and heavy-duty chemicals. According to Mintel’s Global New Products Database (GNPD), vegan skin care launches have seen an unprecedented growth at 175 percent in the past five years, from July 2013 to June 2018.

Various studies have proven that harmful substances such as parabens and phthalates are ultimately damaging our skin. Preservatives are an emerging concern for the environment globally. Thus the big question posing the beauty industry is—is it possible to develop skincare products that are good not just for the skin, but for the world around us at large?

Chemical-free: The skin is the largest organ in the human body and anything applied to it quickly gets absorbed into our blood stream thus effecting our bodies. Fewer chemical ingredients are used to make vegan products thus making them a better choice for sensitive skin types. The careful choice of ingredients reduces the risk of reactions. Plant-derived ingredients are typically richer in antioxidants, minerals and vitamins, which are well accepted by our bodies (a phenomenon known as bio-similarity). The sheer variety of plant-derived ingredients available in the market makes it possible to design products for every need and every skin type.

Healed environment: The chemicals that are applied on our face, body and hair, when washed away add to the pollutants in the environment. As pollution levels grow, and the ozone layer depletes itself every day, our skin directly bears the brunt of this, and its abilities to repair and replenish itself become inhibited. Excessive dryness, eczema, early signs of ageing, dandruff—these are all due to the environmental impact of pollution on our skin. 

Vegan products don’t add any pollutants to the environment and are easily decomposed. Not only does going vegan give us the opportunity to reverse the strain on our planet, but it also protects our skin. It is important to keep in mind that when buying vegan products one is making a cruelty-free choice. We can avoid dead animal by-products and also say no to animal-testing. Research by Cruelty Free International 
suggests that at least 115 million animals may be used in beauty experiments worldwide each year.

The good news is that with veganism gaining popularity in the beauty industry, these products are now available at affordable prices. This also takes away the effort of creating home-based concoctions. By giving us effective, safe, and an undeniable positive impact on our wellness and the environment around us, veganism is certainly a wiser choice to make in these changing time.
 
The author is Shankar Prasad, Founder of India's vegan beauty brand Plum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
skin skincare

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp