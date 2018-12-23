Home Magazine

A star looks back

The 18th century warrior king lived and died by the sword.

Published: 23rd December 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

The 18th century warrior king lived and died by the sword. But for the crew and cast who were working to bring him to life in a TV serial, it ended in a different, more horrifying ordeal: fire. A blaze engulfed Premier Studios in Mysore, where actor-director Sanjay Khan was shooting a tele-serial based on Bhagwan Gidwani’s historical novel The Sword of Tipu Sultan. The toll: 42 dead. Sanjay himself was trapped in the fire and like a true captain waited while most of the crew rushed out before he staggering out badly burnt. 

Later on he reflects: ‘In my solitary moments, left alone with my consciousness, thoughts and vulnerabilities, I truly wasn’t sure if I would survive… I truly felt like a small insect trapped within a huge vertical cylinder, whose sides had been greased… all I wanted to do was fly out of that cylinder like a bird and join humanity again.’

And flying out was after 75 operations and many an intervention later. Bravely he returned to finish the remaining episodes. That to me remains the biggest takeaway of this autobiography. Of course, you get to meet the world’s rich and the famous.

There’s the sultans of Arabia; kings and queens and politicians too. There’s the Prime Minister of Mauritius, who promises to give Sanjay Khan a 100-acre beach-fronted property on a token lease of `1 lakh a year. Why didn’t he take up the offer? He’s still grappling with that one. Sanjay campaigned in the 1991 general elections travelling over 800 km. As a reviewer, I found it rather odd that Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, with the largest majority that any party has had in Indian democracy, is done and dismissed in 17 lines. 

We go on to meet the four stalwarts of Pakistani politics: the debonair Imran Khan who’d send fans into a frenzy; Nawaz Sharif who was the black sheep of his family; and then there’s Asif Zardari, a bachelor in his 12-yard Balochi salwar who went on to marry Benazir Bhutto.

Why didn’t Sanjay Khan take the plunge into politics and why did he remain content to hover around the edge? Conscious of this enigma, he takes you back to a scene from David Lean’s masterpiece Lawrence of Arabia. Lawrence has led the Arab army in triumph to Damascus. In a deserted town is seated a tribal leader. Lawrence looks at his friend and asks, ‘Since the war is over, what are you going to do my friend?’ There is a brief pause and the friend replies, ‘I think I will take up politics.’ ‘Don’t you think it’s a lowly profession?’ asks Lawrence. Maybe that would have been not the best, but the biggest mistake of his life.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp