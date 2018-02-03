Fendi’s new all-black collection, ‘Ribbons & Pearls,’ is a study in classic, rockstar style. Classic pearls and girly ribbons have been introduced in an extraordinary way across products ranging from ready-to-wear outfits to bags, shoes and accessories.

Refined and unconventional, Ribbons & Pearls becomes a trendy motif on elegant dresses and coats, especially on the back of a mink bomber jacket trimmed with the FENDI Roma logo.

The same design appears across all the bags, from Mini Peekaboo to Kan I styles, Double Baguette and a mini backpack. Round pearls also pepper the new Mon Trésor mini bucket, as well as Back To School versatile backpack, Mini 3Jours and By The Way.

The pearls also make their appearance in footwear as well. The brand’s iconic Rockoko knit boots and sneakers are presented in a fancy version embellished with the Ribbons & Pearls emblem that decorate flats and sandals as well.

Pearls invade accessories too, decorating Strap You, also in the mini version, sunglasses and cool choker necklaces and bracelets in leather. Available at Fendi boutiques worldwide and on fendi.com.