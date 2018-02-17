If you’re wondering which ‘it’ shoes everyone is going to wear this year, we’ve got the answer. Set to hit stores next week is a range of spectacular footwear by Off-White, a fashion label founded by DJ and fashion designer, Virgil Abloh, currently a rage with the international crowd.

For his Spring 2018 collection, the designer has collaborated with Jimmy Choo, to launch shoes that are classic in silhouette but entirely flipped upside down and back to front (metaphorically speaking, of course), to be shrouded in clear PVC or to have pretty front bows blown up to gargantuan proportions.

Abloh’s long-standing muse is Diana, Princess of Wales and 20 years after her untimely death, it seems apt that a connection between one of the brand’s original superfans should come full circle. “Creative dreams were fulfilled when able to combine the young exuberance of Off-White and the storied elegance of Jimmy Choo,” said Abloh in a recent online interview.

The bold reworking of some existing styles as well as the introduction of entirely new ones mark this collection, which has been gathering consumer and celebrity attention months ahead of its launch. We hear Rihanna has already placed first dibs on a pair of the white, quilted mid-calf boots called Sara and the PVC-encased, strappy Claire courts.