Movies are made in the heavens of ingenuity and enjoyed in the halls of great excitement. From the germination of the idea and the first directorial shout of ‘lights, camera, action’, to the fascinating first-day-first-shows, the distance is filled with great suspense a la tingling thrillers. There are films that sink without trace and there are the ones that make the bewitching box office overflow with cash.With the film industry as big as ours—Bollywood is the largest in the world with over 1,000 films hitting the big screens every year—each Friday throws up many surprises. Year after year, our storytellers and entertainers push the envelope of creativity, whetting the viewer’s Friday curiosity about content. This year’s smorgasbord has everything one can wish for—from biopics, remakes, thrillers and romcoms to big-budget offerings.

2018 is not only about big names such as Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, but leading ladies such as Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma could also be seen scorching the silver screen. Young actors will be a treat to watch, while seasoned performers such as Rani Mukerji are expected to make strong comebacks. Debut of star-kids would be a thing to watch out for, while on the menu are first-time pairing of Akshay Kumar-Radhika Apte, Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal, Varun-Anushka, Ananya Pandey-Tiger Shroff.

Down south, the thriving film industry is set for the mega release of superstar Rajinikanth’s `450-crore budget film 2.0, and Baahubali fame Prabhas’ Saaho. In Mollywood, Mammootty’s Big B sequel Bilaal, and Mohan Lal’s Odiyan are the ones that promise great entertainment.

This year’s Hollywood calendar is dominated by sequels of blockbusters lined up for release. In films such as Avengers: Infinity War and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, superheroes will be seen saving the world from devilish powers, while Fifty Shades Freed and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again would showcase the oomph factor as well as emotions. Bruce Willis' Death Wish and Tom Cruise's M: I6 Mission Impossible are not-to-be-missed ones. Mark your calendar to watch all-women movies such as Ocean’s 8 and Mary Poppins Returns.So, get ready to fill your popcorn bags, pack your fries and cola cans. Happy watching in 2018!

Padmaavat

The controversial epic period drama that narrates the story of Padmavati, a legendary Rajput queen who committed jauhar to protect herself from ruthless Muslim king Allaudin Khilji, has finally got a release date in India.

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh,

Shahid Kapoor

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Release: Jan 25

USP: Controversy and the strong star cast



Thugs of Hindostan

Based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. It’s about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in the early 19th century.

Cast: Amitabh

Bachchan, Aamir

Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Director: Vijay Krishna Acharya

Release: Nov 7

USP: Aamir and Amitabh’s first collaboration

Raazi

An adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, the story is on a Kashmiri spy married to a Pakistani man during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Release: May 11

USP: Alia’s first period film



Bollywood

Simmba

The movie revolves around a corrupt

cop whose attitude doesn’t go down too well with his honest colleague.

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Tamannaah

Director:

Rohit Shetty

Release: Dec 28

USP: Power-packed action

Sui Dhaga

Apart from celebrating Mahatma Gandhi for his Khadi movement,

the movie brings on screen the message of Make in India.

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma

Director:

Sharat Katariya

Release: Sept 28

USP: Make in India theme



Student of the Year 2

A sequel to superhit Student of the Year that had launched Alia Bhatt,Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra in 2012, this is also a romantic comedy.

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey (not finalised)

Director:

Punit Malhotra

Release: Nov 30

USP: Charming young actors in the sequel to a superhit romcom



Zero

The Badshah of Bollywood will be seen playing the role of a dwarf.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma

Director:

Anand L Rai

Release: Dec 21

USP: Visual effects

Kedarnath

The inter-faith love story of a rich girl tourist and a tourist guide is set against the backdrop of the devastating

Uttarakhand floods.

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan

Director:

Abhishek Kapoor

Release: Dec 21 (tentative)

USP: To recreate the Uttarakhand town, a set for `7 crore was built in Mumbai

Veere Di Wedding

Bollywood’s most-awaited first female buddy film in which a group of friends attend a wedding and

find love.

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Release: June 1

USP: Star cast in the chick-flick. Kareena’s comeback project post pregnancy.



Hichki

A woman with a speech difficulty turns the disadvantages into opportunities, and wins the game of life.

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Asif Basra

Director: Siddharth

P Malhotra

Release: Feb 23

USP: Rani’s

comeback movie

Biopics

Padman

Based on the life story of social activist Arunachalam

Muruganantham who created a low-cost sanitary napkin to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene, it’s the story of a man who

perseveres against all odds.

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte

Director: R Balki

Release: Jan 25

USP: An effort to remove stigma around periods



Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi

An epic biographical about Rani Laxmibai’s life and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Sonu Sood

Director: Krish

Release: Not finalised

USP: Kangana Ranaut. After successful war drama Gautamiputra Satakarni, this can be another gem from Telugu director Krish.



Soorma

Based on hockey legend Sandeep Singh; how the almost-paralysed player recovers to establish

himself in the team again.

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh,

Tapsee Pannu

Director: Shaad Ali

Release: July 6 (tentative)

USP: Punjabi singer-actor Dosanjh to play his first Bollywood role as lead



Sanju

From his successful film career to jail sentence to personal life, Sanju depicts how Bollywood’s Munna Bhai rose and fell, and stood up again.

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza

Director: Raj Kumar Hirani

Release: June 29

USP: Ranbir’s Sanjay

Dutt avatar



Gold

Set in 1948 India, it is on the life of former Indian hockey player Balbir Singh Dosanjh. He was on the team that won the first Olympic medal for India as an independent nation.

Cast: Akshay Kumar

and Mouni Roy

Director: Reema Kagti

Release: Aug 15 (tentative)

USP: Akshay’s second biopic of the year

Hollywood

Avengers: Infinity War

The third franchise in the Avengers series by Marvel Comics is the most awaited superhero films of 2018 with the Avengers and the Guardians of Galaxy joining hands to decimate Thanos.

Cast: Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch

Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Release: April 27

USP: A galaxy of Hollywood superstars and action-packed scenes

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

The 12th instalment of another Marvel Comics series in which X-Men confronts powers of Phoenix, the one with incredible dark strengths.

Cast: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan

Director: Simon Kinberg

Release: Nov 2

USP: Loads of sci-fi action

Death Wish

A remake of 1974 film of the same name. Bruce Willis will be seen kicking some asses after robbers kill his wife and brutally hurt his daughter.

Director: Eli Roth

Cast: Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue,

Dean Norris

Release: March 2

USP: Vigilante action film



Fantastic Beasts:

The Crimes of Grindelwald

The fantasy drama based on JK Rowling’s Wizarding World will take you to the world of magical powers fighting for truth and love on this divided earth.

Director: David Yates

Cast: Johny Depp, Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol

USP: Lots of action,

drama and magic

Release: Nov 16



Mamma Mia! Here

We Go Again

Revolves around Amanda Seyfried as Sophie Sheridan, who is pregnant but unsure about upcoming realities of life. Her friends tell Sofie the story of how her mother Donna, who despite being underage and pregnant, won against all odds.

Cast: Christine Baranski, Pierce Bronson, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Andy Garcia

Director: Ol Parker

Release: July 20

USP: Romantic music comedy

Ocean’s 8

The all-female sequel of Ocean’s Eleven series will see the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual

Met Gala by five cons.

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter

Director: Gary Ross

Release: June 8

USP: Hollywood hotties in action

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Poppins, an American musical fantasy film, will come on the big screen after 54 years. Set in 1930s London, the family drama revolves around Mary Poppins’ return to the Banks family.

Director: Rob Marshall

Cast: Emily Blunt, Lin-Manual Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer and Meryl Streep

Release: Dec 25

USP: Dick Van Dyke returning to sequel

South Telugu

Rangasthalam

The period revenge drama is set in the backdrop of a fictious village named Rangasthalam. Charan plays a deglamorous role of a hearing-impaired youngster.

Cast: Ram

Charan, Samantha

Director: Sukumar

Release: March 30

USP: Sukumar is known for making films with strong content, and his collaboration with Charan is expected

to work wonders.

Naa Peru Surya - Naa Illu India

An intense Allu Arjun dreams of hoisting the Indian flag at the India-Pakistan border.

Cast: Allu Arjun,

Anu Emmanuel

Director:

Vakkantham Vamsi

Release: April 27

USP: Patriotic fervour

Bharat Ane Nenu

The political thriller will show Mahesh Babu playing a Chief Minister. Another film inspired by Largo Winch.

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Kiara Advani

Director:

Koratala Siva

Release:

April 27/early June

USP: The actor-director duo’s second collaboration. Their previous, Srimanthudu, resulted in a blockbuster.

Saaho

A stylish actioner of international standards. Protagonist Prabhas is a cop.

Cast: Prabhas,

Shraddha Kapoor

Director: Sujeet

Release: Summer/Diwali

USP: Prabhas’s next after the Baahubali franchise.

Tamil

Vada Chennai

The thriller will cover a timeline of 40 years—an entire life of a gangster.

Cast: Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajesh, Andrea

Director: Vetrimaaran

Release: Not announced

USP: To be released in three parts

Kaala

Rajini will once again be seen in an avatar that suits his actual age. The gangster story was wrapped up in a record time.

Cast: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar

Director: Pa Ranjith

Release: Dec (Tentative)

USP: The film is said to be high on political references

Indian 2

The long-awaited sequel is expected to be hard-hitting and will not hold back in taking a go at the political scenario.

Cast: Kamal Haasan

Director: Shankar

Release: Not Announced

USP: The director and actor are collaborating after 22 years. Expected to be Kamal’s last film before his foray into politics.



2.0

The most expensive Indian film ever, 2.0 is expected to overtake the collections of Baahubali.

Cast: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson

Director: Shankar

RELEASE: April

USP: A star-studded cast and 3D (first Indian film that’s directly shot in 3D)

Kannada



Rajaratha

The romcom will be a Kannada-Telugu bilingual with Puneeth Rajkumar and Rana Daggubati playing titular characters.

Cast: Nirup Bhandari, Avantika Shetty, Arya, Ravi Shankar

Director: Anup Bhandari

Release: Jan 25

USP: One of the most expected—it is coming from the makers of RangiTaranga.

Muniratna Kurukshetra

Darshan’s 50th film, this mythological drama is focusing on Duryodhana with Arjun Sarja

playing Karna.

Cast: Darshan, Ambarish, V Ravichandran, Arjun Sarja, Nikhil Kumar, Sneha, Meghana Raj, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Sonu Sood, Srinivasa Murthy, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Ravishankar, Hariprriya

Director: Naganna

Release: March 2018

USP: 3D feature, and technicians who worked in Baahubali

KGF

A period drama set in the 70s and early 80s.

Cast: Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Nayana, Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag, Vasishta N Simha, Ayyappa P Sharma

Director:

Prashanth Neel

Release: April/May

USP: Being made in multiple languages—Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi

Malayalam



Odiyan

The fantasy thriller is based on the folklore myth of Odiyan, men possessing shapeshifting abilities.

Cast: Mohanlal,

Manju Warrier

Director: V A

Shrikumar Menon

Release: Onam

USP: Touted to be a milestone in Mohanlal’s career, Odiyan will have the actor in a younger and lean avatar.

Bilal

The sequel to Big B. The Mammootty-starrer saw a unique making style in Malayalam. With a cult following, Big B has Mammootty in his most stylish avatar, Bilal John Kurisingal.

Cast: Mammootty

Director: Amal Neerad

Release: Not announced

USP: The return of Bilal John

Kurisingal to the big screen.

Kammarasambavam

A period drama.

Cast: Siddarth (Tamil actor), Dileep, Murali Gopy

Director: Rateesh Ambat

Release: Vishu (April)

USP: Dileep is reportedly playing a negative character.

The first-look poster of the actor in a military uniform has gone viral. by Cinema Express team

Thrillers

Race 3

From the makers of the Race franchise, the third instalment in the series is reportedly a standalone film. Shooting for the film slated for Eid release has been stalled due to death threats to Salman Khan.

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandes, Daisy Shah, Pooja Hegde

Director: Remo D’Souza

Release: June 14

USP: Salman’s new look



Pari

Based on paranormal activity, the movie is not for the faint-hearted. This will be Anushka’s spookiest ever character, an abuse victim.

Cast: Anushka

Sharma, Rajat Kapoor, Parambrata Chatterjee

Director: Prosit Roy

Release: March 2

USP: Anushka’s third outing as producer.

Aiyaary

It’s the story of an intelligent major who resorts to Aiyaary—‘the ultimate trickery’ in an extreme crisis—and a colonel, who has just

36 hours to capture his protégé.

Cast: Siddharth

Malhotra, Rakul Preet Kaur, Manoj Bajpayee

Director: Neeraj Pandey

Release: Feb 9

USP: Amazing story line-up



October

Inspired by the Hollywood Oscar-nominated flick Her, in which a man falls in love with an interactive smart user interface voiced by a woman.

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Release: June 1

USP: Dhawan’s performance



Hate Story 4

Based on a true incident, the fourth instalment of the Hate Story franchise is a revenge story. The film will see Ihana as a corporate girl while Urvashi Rautela will play the role of a supermodel.

Cast: Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhathena and Ihana Dhillon

Director: Vishal Pandya

Release: March 9

USP: Erotica of the year

