Model-turned-actor Sameer Soni has made his debut as a writer, director and co-producer of the psychological thriller, My Birthday Song that released this Friday. Co-produced by lead actor Sanjay Suri’s Kahwa Entertainment, the film has Nora Fatehi and Zenia Starr playing the female lead.

The film steers between realism and surreal world, and revolves around a married ad filmmaker (played by Suri) and what happens to him on his 40th birthday. “The story had been with me for a long time, and I narrated it first to Karan Johar who asked me to direct it. I met Sanjay, and he loved it too and agreed to act. Our sense and sensibilities of cinema are similar, and he fits in the role so well,” says Soni, who had shot to fame with his role in Parichay- Nayee Zindagi Ke Sapno Ka. He adds, “There is something called right casting, and there are no good or bad actors that led him to cast Fatehi and Starr.”

As an actor and producer, Suri whose past productions have mostly been drama, My Birthday Song is his first entry into the thriller genre. “We wanted to make a film that we would like to watch, without diluting its core theme, and we have tried to keep it relatable and real in the milieu it’s set in,” says Suri.

About the choice of subject, a dark film, Soni who calls himself a brooding actor, says, “I believe that my film either had to be better than what has been done or I had to do something different. It is not a regular masala film. I wanted to make one that doesn’t spoon-feed but invokes curiosity and makes people discuss.”

Talking about backing the project, Suri says, “It’s the fluctuating reality that the audience will experience in the psychological thriller. The preciseness of the narrative needs the attention. #JoDikhtaHaiWoHaiNahi plays with the perception which in turn might be interpreted subjectively.”Apart from the story, film’s songs and music have left a profound impact. “We created our music unapologetically. We worked with new people as well,” says Suri.

The duo capitalised on each other’s strengths while making the film. “I took care of the creative parts, while Sanjay took charge of production-related issues,” says Soni. But the real challenges came forth after the film was over. “Everyone loved it but no one wanted to buy or release it. The audience is ready for something new, but there are challenges in promoting this kind of cinema,” he rued.