There are so many things in our lives. We prioritise various things/aspects as per their relative importance. Whatever you give first preference in life, gives you first preference in return. For example, while with a group of friends, you bump into an old childhood friend and instead of greeting you first, he decides to greet the rest of the group. How would you feel? Will you still give preference to that person? No, he will no longer be your priority; instead, you will wait for the time when you can do the same to him. This holds true for everything, including the subject of yog.

There are some students who stay up all night, a day before the exam to prepare for it and there are those who start months before. In fact, at times, they cut down on their television, outings, etc, and immerse themselves in studies... and it shows in their results.

Yog is the ultimate subject, there is nothing beyond it. It is the subject that will eventually not just tell you who you are, but it will also show you how to go beyond what you are. Yet, people tend to look at other things before yog—“Do I need to go for something more important today?” “Today I have no other work to do, so I can go for dhyan.” This is the case with majority of the people. If that is the kind of priority that you give to the subject, it will do the same to you. So if that is your thought pattern, it is better to sit at home and watch television, because nothing is going to happen till the time the subject is the priority for you.

People tell me that they are unable to understand yog and listen to my lectures thinking ‘maybe’ it would help them understand. Let me tell you, yog is not a subject of the intellect. It is a subject of dhyan. It encompasses all the other subjects and commands top priority. It’s a desire, which will only be if you have sufficient positive karmas. It will only be an exit route from the maladies of your daily life. To make yog your first priority, you have to increase your good karmas. There is no other way or ‘upay’ and I can assure you there is nothing higher or more fulfilling than yog.

I will give you an example of how all other subjects come under yog. There is a student of mine who is an engineer now. He never missed his dhyan, no matter where he was or what he was doing. Some years ago, when he was preparing for his engineering exams abroad, he had a dream where he saw the entire question paper of the exam, which was to happen the next morning. When he woke up, he thought there was something wrong because half the questions were out of course. But then, he had complete faith in me and did not dismiss it since he had seen it right after his dhyan. He prepared for all those questions and topped the University.

How did this happen? If you have any thoughts in your mind regarding anything physical, even that thought falls under this subject. And if you are in this subject then all the subjects are in your hands, and you can do anything, anywhere. Whatever one might want, wherever one wants to go, if a being gives top priority to this subject then that thing will just manifest in front of him/her.

You can experiment for yourself. Give the subject top priority, do it with full dedication and then if your life doesn’t shape the way you want it to, let me know. I have travelled a lot and studied in detail most of the arts and the philosophies of the East and the West, and experimented too, but I have not seen any subject beyond this.

It is a wrong perception that yoga is for those who have nothing better to do in life, or that is an escape route. If you look at rishis and munis, they were masters of creation, and had achieved unimaginable feats in any field of art or science one can think of. And then they moved past it, towards the final frontier, or yog.

The writer is the spiritual head of Dhyan Foundation. www.dhyanfoundation.com