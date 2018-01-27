Taurus April 20–May 20

They tend to be resolutely practical and responsible, yet they enjoy a little luxury. They love being near nature and enjoy working with their hands, whether that’s cooking or gardening. Taurus find the greatest satisfaction in eating and enjoying the company of their friends when travelling to places for historical and cultural events. They do a good amount of research before travelling, are creative in nature, they know where they want to go and are also independent. Ideal travel places for them can be the forests of California, where they can be in a close contact with nature or Spain and Florida, to refresh themselves on the beach with their friends.

Virgo August 24–September 23

People of this sun sign are analytical and always looking for perfection.They want a travel experience where they don’t have to give up their carefully curated routines. Virgos being very critical and prudent have their vacations carefully planned. They do not like to spend money and thus pose to have a sensible holiday that abounds in cultural and historical sights. While travelling, healthy food and nature walks are a must for them. Therefore, ideal travel locations for them can be Switzerland, Berlin where they can admire the craftsmanship of nature and still have all the metropolitan comforts of a city.

Capricorn December 22–January 20

These people plan their holiday in advance. All of their vacation is characterised by organisation. They do not like to improvise and dislike surprises. A holiday is only allowed for them if they have already arranged everything at their workplace, although it is hard for them to relax. Thus it will be easier for them to clear their head and enjoy the good things in life. As Capricorn likes class, elegance and love a bit of luxury, the ideal travel places for them can be Budapest and Prague or Istanbul, where they can witness some magnificent architecture.

