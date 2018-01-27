American cosmetic brand Mitchell USA has come up with an India-specific skincare line that takes its roots from lotus seed extract and promises to safeguard skin from smog and pollution. The special range has been created by beauty expert Sunita Ramthankar, who had introduced Fem bleach to Indians.

“Sacred lotus has historically been seen as the magic potion of mystical beauties. Thousands of years ago, Egyptian pharaohs and queens knew the potent powers of the mystical sacred lotus. In India and China, Buddhist monks cherished the sacred lotus seed. And it is this magical regimen that I present to the beautiful Indian woman,” said Ramthankar, at the launch.

The products have been made in the US and will be sold only in India, said Dominique Tinkle, product

development and education director of Mitchell USA. “These products have been custom created for the

Indian skin and protect your skin from damage. It’s not just pollution, but also due to stress and lack of

sleep that skin gets affected,” she said.