A Delhi couple left their banking and finance careers in London to start a company that produces 100 per cent natural and fresh almond milk. “With such hectic lifestyles, long hours and skipped meals in today’s world, being healthy takes a backseat. We introduced SAIN milks as a fresh, tasty and nutritious option,” say 34-year-old Sheena and Tarun Jain.

Hailing from business families, it was their passion for curating healthy food options that led them to launch SAIN almond milk last year. Available in both sweetened and unsweetened varieties, one can choose from seven variants: Original (unsweetened), Seeded (unsweetened), Vanillin, Cacao, Tropical, Kafeccino, and Cardamom.

“SAIN nut milk can be ordered from www.sainworld.com. The products are delivered from Monday to Saturday and the cut-off time to place orders is 7 pm for next day’s delivery. The price starts from `145 (210 ml bottle) plus taxes. The products are delivered in NCR but we have plans to expand geographically in metro cities across India,” says Tarun.

The milk is prepared from handpicked almonds and is perfected over many months of recipe-testing. “Each batch of nut milk is custom-blended, which allows for seasonal fluctuations in the flavours and textures of the nuts. Fresh batches are made every morning and delivered the same day. Curated for the Indian palette, SAIN values craftsmanship and takes pride as the only plant-based company that blends traditional techniques with cold press technology. It is by far the most authentic and fresh you can get,” quips Sheena.

Unlike other brands that come in tetra packs and pet bottles, and are loaded with preservatives and chemicals, SAIN is made to order, so is freshly delivered. The milk meets the requirement of all food lovers—from those opting for a wholesome plant-based diet to adopting a healthier lifestyle—because it is delicious, fresh, preservative-free and lactose-free that helps you ditch dairy and embrace a nutritious diet.

“Our USP lies in its taste and authenticity. SAIN nut milk is synonymous with wholehearted lip-smacking nutrition. Loaded with more than 25 per cent almonds, SAIN contains a wealth of vitamins and minerals. It has a creamier consistency, without compromising on the full nutrients and live enzymes of almonds. A daily intake means nourishment for your body,” explains Sheena.

The popularity of almond milk has partly come because of growing distrust in cow’s milk, the couple believes. “Concerns over saturated fat levels, lactose intolerance, hormone content, antibiotic use in dairy cows, as well as questions on animal treatment have all weighed on its demand. Almond milk has nutrients and minerals for maintaining a healthy immune system,” says Tarun, adding, “Since inception, the major challenge has been customer awareness, and we are leaving no stone unturned to make consumers aware of the brand and its nutritional values.”

The couple’s venture is self-funded as of now, but they are open to funding options to expand and expedite the growth of SAIN. SAIN offers its customers subscription plans that can be wholly customised on the website—customised delivery, customised flavours and plenty of plans to choose from.