'Art connects to a higher level of consciousness'

After the recently concluded exhibition of paintings—Antardarshan—by 40 students of the National Institute of Fine Arts (NIFA), and on the sidelines of another ongoing exhibition—Soulmate—comprising works by 20 art maestros, NIFA director and curator Renu Khera tells Medha Dutta what art means to her.

Tell us about ‘Soulmate’

‘Soulmate’ is an exhibition that brings together both masters from the Indian art circuit and promising upcoming artists. Art calls for complete mastery of techniques, developed by reflection within the soul. Artists put their soul on to canvas to enhance the beauty of their work and it is this thought process that entrances the spectators. There are 20 different artists with different mediums of work and different thought processes. Seeing them working on a theme under one roof is truly going to be an unforgettable experience. As an individual, as the founder-director of National Institute of Fine Arts, and as a curator for the past 14 years, I have made sure that I always bring forward new talent and support Indian artists.

What is the vision behind it?

The vision behind this exhibition too is to promote Indian talent from the world over. From paintings revolving around religious topics to abstract ones, Indian artists have explored the many arenas and aspects of life and it is these varied thoughts that we try to bring to the art connoisseurs through the exhibitions. It is about bringing together art beyond boundaries and providing a common ground to artists both eminent and upcoming to illustrate the ever-binding nature of art like a soul.

How would you define art?

Art is something that is subjective. It’s the vehicle for expression or communication of emotions and ideas. It’s a means of exploring the inner self, both of the artist and the audience. These are expressions, a sense of self that the artists lay bare for the spectator. Art is meant to surprise, entrance and connect to a higher level of consciousness.

How best can artists reach a larger audience?

The only way of reaching a larger audience is by showcasing one’s work. As an artist one has to strive to make oneself visible. It is about reaching the right audience and exhibiting your work.

What advice would you give to budding artists?

Focus and determination is what one needs to practice to excel in the field of art. There are no shortcuts and patience is required at every step of the way.

Your views on pop art or digital art

Pop art and digital art are relatively new styles. There’s mixed audience for these styles but with time and proper showcasing, it will reach the right audience. This is a new medium and an innovative way that the artists are adopting to express themselves. I think it is the next big thing in art and with time it will find a niche for itself.