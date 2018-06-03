Home Magazine

'Art connects to a higher level of consciousness'

NIFA director and curator Renu Khera tells Medha Dutta what art means to her.

Published: 03rd June 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Fawad Tamkanat’s art piece

After the recently concluded exhibition of paintings—Antardarshan—by 40 students of the National Institute of Fine Arts (NIFA), and on the sidelines of another ongoing exhibition—Soulmate—comprising works by 20 art maestros, NIFA director and curator Renu Khera tells Medha Dutta what art means to her.

Tell us about ‘Soulmate’

‘Soulmate’ is an exhibition that brings together both masters from the Indian art circuit and promising upcoming artists. Art calls for complete mastery of techniques, developed by reflection within the soul. Artists put their soul on to canvas to enhance the beauty of their work and it is this thought process that entrances the spectators. There are 20 different artists with different mediums of work and different thought processes. Seeing them working on a theme under one roof is truly going to be an unforgettable experience. As an individual, as the founder-director of National Institute of Fine Arts, and as a curator for the past 14 years, I have made sure that I always bring forward new talent and support Indian artists.

What is the vision behind it?

The vision behind this exhibition too is to promote Indian talent from the world over. From paintings revolving around religious topics to abstract ones, Indian artists have explored the many arenas and aspects of life and it is these varied thoughts that we try to bring to the art connoisseurs through the exhibitions. It is about bringing together art beyond boundaries and providing a common ground to artists both eminent and upcoming to illustrate the ever-binding nature of art like a soul.  

How would you define art?

Art is something that is subjective. It’s the vehicle for expression or communication of emotions and ideas. It’s a means of exploring the inner self, both of the artist and the audience. These are expressions, a sense of self that the artists lay bare for the spectator. Art is meant to surprise, entrance and connect to a higher level of consciousness.

How best can artists reach a larger audience?

The only way of reaching a larger audience is by showcasing one’s work. As an artist one has to strive to make oneself visible. It is about reaching the right audience and exhibiting your work.

What advice would you give to budding artists?

Focus and determination is what one needs to practice to excel in the field of art. There are no shortcuts and patience is required at every step of the way.

Your views on pop art or digital art

Pop art and digital art are relatively new styles. There’s mixed audience for these styles but with time and proper showcasing, it will reach the right audience. This is a new medium and an innovative way that the artists are adopting to express themselves. I think it is the next big thing in art and with time it will find a niche for itself.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 