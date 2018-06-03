‘Competition among actors is natural’

Shama Bhagat By

Swara Bhaskar

Too many weddings recently—are you also planning to get married?

My brother got married in Lucknow and then Sonam got married. My brother’s wedding took a toll on me as I had to arrange everything. When I have greys in my hair, I will think of getting married.



How was it working with Kareena?

She never threw airs. She is very disciplined, hard working, and dedicated towards her work, diet and exercise. She would often entertain us with stories.

The bonding between Sonam and you has been there for a long time.

She took care of my makeup and hair. I have never done such a role. Rhea had told me that I would have to diet because I have to wear a bikini. Apart from liposuction and surgery, I have done it all—diets, yoga, gymming, cross fit, etc. I hope it shows on screen.

They say friendships don’t last in Bollywood.

It’s not true. Nanda, Asha Parekh, Helen, Waheeda Rehman are still friends today. I think that competition is natural when you are operating on a certain level. Even male actors have competition. But Sonam is secure and generous. It’s difficult not to be friends with her.

Is the film based on feminism?

No, it’s about four friends and how they bond. They are confused and make mistakes. It’s a story of human relationships.



Sonam is getting trolled because she changed her surname after marriage.

Every woman has the right to choose what she wants.

Does your bold attitude trouble your family?

My fearless quality comes from my parents. When I came to Mumbai, my father said: ‘Remember you will see your face in the mirror everyday, so don’t be ashamed of it.’ I think parents should give girls the freedom to choose.

How do you maintain your long-distance relationship with Himanshu Sharma?

We are both in the same industry. We stay in the same building but we don’t get time to meet.