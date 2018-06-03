‘Every role had its own challenge’

Shama Bhagat By

Shikha Talsania

How was it working with all the actresses?

It was amazing. There was a lot of warmth on the sets.

A lot of women-oriented films are getting made these days. Comment?

Yes, we have been making a lot of films which are women-oriented. This is the first time that a film is being made about friendship and the trials and tribulations in the life of friends. It’s a fun and exciting film.

What will we get to see in the film?

It’s about four childhood friends and how they are dealing with their lives and how important it is to have friends close to you. You can’t get through life if you don’t have such friends in life.

Rishi Kapoor had said that actors should concentrate more on acting than on their looks.

There is a lot more to an actor than your size and looks. You have to work

on your craft.

What was your mother’s reaction when she saw the trailer?

My mom said that the curse words we used were cute.

Do you feel audience will relate to the film?

Such films are entertaining and as an actor we try to find relatibility. For us, it was a lot of fun to work on different characters and every role had challenge.

Do you relate to your character?

I could not relate much to it but there are a few instances I could relate to.