‘Working with women is less stressful’

Shama Bhagat By

Sonam K Ahuja

How excited are you after your marriage?

I am very excited. I have no time. My in-laws are so cool. It’s like my home. I don’t feel uncomfortable with them around. Swara has met them.



Was it easy shooting together?

It’s less stressful and there’s no baggage. Besides Salman (Khan) and Akshay (Kumar), I have not worked with mainstream heroes.

Veere was fun.

What kind of fun?

We all shot together in Kareena’s house in Delhi. Anand (husband Anand Ahuja) brought 30,000 cakes and gifts. He was like a Santa Claus.

Is this a feminist film?

No, not really. It is a film for women and it is a liberating film. All the women are strong characters. It’s also definitely not a chick flick.

How was it working with Kareena?

She leads by example and her choices are progressive. Saif (Ali Khan) was at home taking care of their child while she was working or vice versa. It’s pretty incredible.

Any friendship-themed films that you loved?

The only friendship-themed film I can think of is Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Anand. Swara and I bonded when we shot for Ranjhanaa earlier.



Tell us about the music of the film.

It is superb. Every track is beautiful. I met music director Amit Trivedi when he had done Aisha. My sister is amazing music producer. Both Aisha and Khubsoorat had incredible music.

Your friendship with Swara has lasted long.

We are likeminded. It’s important to have friends who think similarly. She has a lot of courage.

How is Rhea as a producer?

On Rhea’s sets, there’s a lot of detailing and there’s a lot of good food. I have worked in films where actors are put in categories. They are demarcated. Here it was the same for everyone. We have been brought up like that. Our parents always taught us that there’s no one who is above you or lower than you.

How was it working with director Shashank Ghose?

I had done Khoobsurat with Shashank earlier. I have never been so at ease. I told Swara to follow

him blindly because he understands his

characters well.



What message does the film give?

Unlike other films, we are not here to give a message. It simply says do what you dream of doing. If you want to get married, go get married, if you are not doing well in a relationship, get divorced, or if you believe in a live-in relationship, go for it.