For those who have been seeing the world’s largest art exhibition of decorated elephant statues travel through their cities over the last couple of months, now you can buy one for your home as well. Of course, not the mammoth, life-size baby elephants crafted out of fibreglass by artists and designers to raise awareness for elephant conservation, but mini-statues created especially by lifestyle brand, Good Earth.

Elephant Parade is a social enterprise that has been hosting these art exhibitions across the country, the culmination of which was at Mumbai’s Gateway of India, last week, where Good Earth exhibited three statues in their Ele series—Van Vaibhav, Tara Astamangala and Kandy. Now, the brand has collaborated with Elephant Family, charity partner of Elephant Parade, to help protect the majestic animal. For this, it has created limited editions of the three elephants in polyresin, and 20 per cent of proceeds from their sales will go towards elephant welfare and conservation projects.

Made in 10 cm and 20 cm sizes, with prices ranging from `6,000 to `16,500, each miniature piece is handcrafted by a skilled group of artisans. Van Vaibhav’s intricate artwork is inspired by the beauty and bounty of nature, and decorated with vibrant motifs of flora and fauna in a lush, undulating landscape.

Tara Astamangala features a design interpretation of the “eight auspicious symbols” or astamangala, which represent the offerings Vedic gods presented to Sakyamuni Buddha on his enlightenment. The eight symbols have been represented as a composite crest, portraying the Dharma Wheel, Conch, Lotus, Victory Banner, Mystic Knot, Wisdom Urn, Protective Parasol and the Fertile Fish as one.

Kandy, the miniature elephant, crafted by Good Earth’s sister-brand, Nicobar, offers an artistic interpretation of the dwindling natural habitat of our elephants. While the fronds represent the lack of forest cover, the zebra crossings portray roads and railway tracks that have affected their natural dwellings.