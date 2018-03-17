Self-taught artist Simran KS Lamba is reinventing the idea of mixed media. He uses coal tar and crayons among other things for his huge canvases. He talks to Medha Dutta about expressing himself

freely in multiple media.

Tell us about your art.

Basically, it is mixed media. One surface structure juxtaposed with the other. There are lots of interplay of colour composition. All my paintings are made of tar, metal—they are hard industrial materials—and so very hard to manipulate. But my usage is very subtle and so is my colour palette.

You have dabbled in various forms of art—creative writing, theatre, film making, artwork and installations.

I believe, if one has a unique perception or in other words is creative, one doesn’t need to limit himself to a particular genre or form of creativity and expression.

Tell us about your recent solo ‘Chainsaw Bread’.

Well, it is a series of six sculptures and 15 paintings of coal on canvas that mirror the earth and the co-existence of opposites that trees and the environment go through in the hands of time and man. Of course, the paintings use mix media, and sculptures too have a mix of copper and wood.

What do you want to show through your work?

At a time when the world is dealing with pressing issues like climate change and global warming due to rampant destruction of natural habitat and the spatial pressures faced by flora and fauna, this series tends to set a new domain for sculptures. It aims at highlighting some of the most vexatious issues that bother researchers, scientists as well as human beings across the world.

How would you explain art?

Art is my nicotine. My motivation is the wish to unite the innate beauty of multiple textures and treatments… brought out through form, dimensions, perspective and storytelling; and taking the shape of the content that I want to express and explore.

In this series there is a lot of copper.

Yes. And it is a very difficult medium. Like even while we are pouring it on to the canvas, we don’t know whether it would really turn out the way we want it to. I also explore the use of single colours and serial structures to achieve a minimal aesthetic. There are a few with crayons and shattered glass.

Who are the artists you draw your inspiration from?

Rabindranath Tagore, Ram Kumar, and Amrita Sher-Gil. They provide me a quiet alcove within my consciousness wherein I take a small break from my chosen media of coal tar and discarded industrial hardware.

How did you reach here—using tar on canvas?

I started off experimenting in 2006. It is a time-consuming and laborious process. Using copper, too, is very old school. Nobody does it anymore. I don’t care much for anybody’s viewpoint and that’s what egged me on. If I feel there is a rooted sensibility behind it, I go ahead as long as my aesthetics go along with it.

Did you always want to be an artist?

I was renovating my house in 2006 when I saw this pot of boiling tar changing shape. I was enamoured and wanted to try this out. I didn’t really have an established career path. I just bought some canvas and started off.

Is being self-taught a disadvantage or an advantage?

It depends on how you use it. To me, it is definitely an advantage. I walk in with a fresh view. I don’t know it, so I can take the entire principle and invert it over its head. And art should always make you want to think differently.

Short Takes

Favourite artwork. Rabindranath Tagore’s works

Had you not been an artist... I would always be an artist

Stress buster. Running

Mantra in life. Kindness

Your art in one line. You should not violate other person’s space

Simran has been asked to do paintings on culture, traditions and icons of Oman. The week-long event will be held in November. He is also planning exhibitions in Chennai and Mumbai towards the year-end.